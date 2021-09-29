Hoschton, GA Richard Thomas Layfield of Hoschton passed from this life and entered into Heaven on September 27, 2021 at the age of 71. Richard was born on August 12, 1950 to Ira Thomas Layfield and Elaine Hill Layfield (preceded by both in death) and grew up in Atlanta. After completing military service as an Army medic and serving as an officer with the Atlanta Police Department, he returned to school and earned a degree in Mathematics from Georgia State University and graduate degrees in Math Education and School Leadership from The University of Georgia. While attending Georgia State, he met and married Jane, his loving wife of 46 years. After beginning his teaching career in DeKalb County, Richard spent the rest of his career as a math teacher and then as an Assistant Principal with Gwinnett County Public Schools (primarily at Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville). His great passion throughout his career was helping students to learn and apply mathematics. Whether he was helping students that struggled with math, challenging students in his calculus classes, or helping to guide students as an administrator, Richard took great joy in his opportunity to impact the lives of young people. A man of strong faith, he continued to influence the lives of others as he mentored and taught Bible classes to prisoners through a prison ministry at the Gwinnett County Jail and at Phillips State Prison following his retirement. He was also a Sunday school teacher at North Metro First Baptist Church and once he moved to Jackson County became an active member at Galilee Christian Church. Richard loved the outdoors and was an avid hiker and fisherman. He was a man of integrity and honesty who cared more for others than himself and served as an example for others in everything he did. A devoted husband, parent, and grandparent, his greatest pride and happiness was spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Richard's family includes: His wife, Jane Layfield (Hoschton), his children: Thomas Layfield and wife, Nicole (Jefferson) and Weston Layfield and wife, Rachel (Southern Pines, NC), and his grandchildren: Trey Layfield, Wyatt Layfield, Eli Layfield, Sam Layfield, Owen Layfield, and Evelyn Layfield.
A graveside service will be held at the cemetery of Galilee Christian Church (2191 Galilee Church Rd, Jefferson, GA) on Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m.with Rev. Nick Vipperman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Galilee Christian Church General Fund (706-367-7082).
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
