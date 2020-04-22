Richard Pittman

Suwanee
Richard C. Pittman
Richard (Rickey) Carol Pittman, 72, of Suwanee, GA, formerly of Duluth, GA passed away peacefully at Antebellum James Burgess Memory Care Center on Sunday April 19, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, to Clayton Mills Pittman and Irene Dunaway Pittman he graduated Chamblee High School, Chamblee, GA in 1967. The family plans on having a Celebration of Life once social distancing ends. Mr. Pittman, retired after 22 years, was a Territory Salesman for Spalding Sporting Goods in their Golf Division calling on golf course Pro Shops. Richard spent his career traveling the Southeast, primarily in the Carolinas, where he earned multiple awards for top revenue achievement and new business expansion. In his retired years Richard worked at PGA Superstore where he shared his love and knowledge of the game and excelled at helping the novice to the most experienced golfers with club fitting. He was recognized by PGA Superstore for Customer Service Excellence and Above and Beyond Awards on multiple occasions and was a valued member of their team. Richard was a devoted father and extremely proud of his two children, Sean and Natalie. Sean, a recognized baseball MVP, was inducted into the University of North Georgia Hall of Fame in 2019 and like his Dad enjoys a successful career in the sporting goods industry. Natalie, a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, continues to thrive in her sales and marketing career of 24 years. Both apples followed in Richard's footsteps and didn't fall far from the tree. Richard is survived by his wife, Joan Compton Pittman of 52 years. Richard and Joan were high school sweethearts and he always called her my Ms. America.Richard is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Jim Riker of Suwanee, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Sara Pittman; grandchildren, Kylie Pittman and Kaleb Pittman all of Suwanee, GA and sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Ray Darracott of Alpharetta, GA. Online Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770) 476-2535.
