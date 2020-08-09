Grayson, GA Richard Lee Elmore, age 74, of Grayson, GA passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Rochelle Elmore; children, Stephanie Smith, Richard Elmore, Aaron Elmore, Amanda Nichols, Kristen Williams; stepchildren, Nelson Irvin, Kathy Hollowell; sister, Donna Ryan; brother, Rob Elmore; 18 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a Police Officer with the Smyra Police Department where he worked for 3 years, before joining the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office where he was employed for 30 years, before retiring. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed. A funeral service honoring the life of Richard will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Bishop Richard Branham and Pastor Trey Hildebrant officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11th from 6:00pm-8:00pm and Wednesday, August 12th from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. You can watch the service on Tom M. Wages Funeral Service Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Tom-M-Wages-Funeral-Service-108741755841468/. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
