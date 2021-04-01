Snellville, GA Richard Lea Adcox, 60, passed away on March 17th, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Haley and Skye Adcox; former spouse and mother of his children, Kay Holm-Adcox; brothers Greg (Patty) and Tad (Peggy) Adcox; nieces Amy (Jeff) Goode and Emily (Jack) Luce; and nephews Alex (Brittany), Kevin, and Kenny (Shravani) Adcox.
He was born the youngest of three boys in Atlanta, GA to Dorothy and Lonnie Adcox. He had a fervent love of motors that grew from simple machines, racing dirt bikes, buying multiple Datsun 510s, and finally to his beloved VFR750 and 300ZX. This love of motors extended into his occupations, first employed at a Honda repair shop and ending with over 17 years at APCO. Working with his hands was his calling. If he wasn't tending to projects on his own motors or property, he was helping somebody else with theirs. Kind, warm, and open, Richard made friends with anyone that stopped long enough to chat. Thus, he was well loved by neighbors, coworkers, and bike-buddies.
Richard was most notably, a loving and proud father. It was clear how incredibly impressed he was with both of his daughters, as their accomplishments and stories graced almost every conversation he held. There aren't words to express how much his loss is felt.
Richard was cremated and will join us in a Celebration of Life. The date is not yet determined but, in an effort to keep everyone safe, we plan to hold an outdoor event in May or June and encourage vaccination(s).
