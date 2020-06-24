WATTS, Richard Allen, Sr.,"Dickie", of Doraville, GA, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 80 after a short illness. Richard was born on November 11, 1939 at the Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA, and raised in Orange, VA. After graduating from Orange County High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1969. Upon discharge from the Navy, he worked for General Electric for fifteen years before working as a Supervisor at The Centers for Disease Control's Department of Health and Human Services from where he retired in December, 2001. When his children were little, Richard enjoyed coaching in the DeKalb Baseball Little League and Basketball Little League during the years in which his son played. He also enjoyed following his daughter's cross country team during her high school years. He always made his children feel supported and loved in those little ways. In his retirement years, he enjoyed beautifying his yard and had a particular passion for growing Hydrangeas and several different types of Hostas. A member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class, his faith in Christ was apparent in the way he deeply read and studied the Bible in order to grow his understanding of his Savior and in the kindness and compassion he showed toward all people and animals, alike. Richard also never ceased to be hardworking, funny, and always ready to help. He enjoyed road trips with his wife and friends and telling intriguing stories of being in the Navy and growing up in Orange. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Pitt M. Watts Jr. and Anna Mae Spradlin. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Sandra (Bonds) Watts of Doraville; son, Richard Watts (Michelle) of Brookhaven; daughter Sandy Harvey (David) of Tucker; brother, Pitt M. Watts III (Georgia) of Waleska; sister Jane Browe (Conrad) of Newport News, VA; sister-in-law Nell Hill (Bob) of Lawrenceville; four grandchildren, Claire Watts, Megan Harvey, John Harvey, and Nathan Harvey; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. The Rev. Erik Veerman officiating. Family received visitors prior to the service starting at Noon until 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Watts, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.