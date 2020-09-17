Braselton, GA Richard Dennis "Rick" Owens, age 66 of Braselton passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Cavender Family Cemetery, 3017 Hwy 145, Carnesville, GA 30521. Officiating is Pastor Russell Page. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
