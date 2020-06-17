Richard D. Shofner, age 52, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 5 years, Mary Shofner; step-children, JeNetha Ellis, Charles Zigler, Melvin Harris, Shirley Harris; grandchildren, Bailey Ascosta, Montana Kalka, Angela Huffman, Hanna Collinsworth, Olyvia Harris, and Sophia Harris; as well as a host of other family and friends. The family invites family and friends to join them for a gathering of remembrance in honor of Richard on Thursday, June 18th from 10am-12pm (Noon) in Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
