Lilburn
Richard Cochran
Richard Abraham Cochran, age 69 of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Richard is survived by his wife, Norma Rebecca Cochran; and his three daughters, Velita Cochran of North Carolina, Christi Garrison, her husband Mark and their daughter Braelyn of Colorado, and Heather Cochran; and her partner, Alex Hul of New York. Richard is also survived by his brother, Anthony Cochran of Georgia; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Seaborn and Pauline Cochran; along with his brother, Al Cochran. Richard Cochran was born in Atlanta but lived most of his life in Lilburn, Georgia. He lived on the same street for most of his life and he graduated from South Gwinnett High School. He worked as a forklift driver for 25 years. He was also a member of Yellow River Baptist Church in Lilburn, Georgia. Richard was a loving husband, father, and "grandhappy". He had a big personality and a contagious laugh. He was an amazing storyteller with a quick wit and a memory like a steel trap. Even in the darkest moments of our lives, he could always make us laugh, especially at ourselves. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs, John Wayne, never missed a Gunsmoke episode, and most importantly he loved his wife, Becky, who lovingly stayed by his side for 46 years of marriage. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Yellow River Baptist Church, 3650 Five Forks Trickum Rd, SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Cochran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
