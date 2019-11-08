Grayson
Richard Marvin Born
Richard Marvin Born, age 66, of Grayson, GA passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Sheryl Lawrence Born; son, Richard Evan Born; sisters, Judith Born Gasaway (Jerry), Janice Born Perry (Robert) Susan Born Rigby (Greg); sisters-in-law, Nancy C. Born; Jeannine Marie Lawrence and Mischell Lawrence Keller; brothers-in-law, Robert C. Lawrence, III and Kurt C. Lawrence (Laurie) as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. "Bubber" Born, Jr. and Helen C. Born; sister, Carolyn "Kelley" Robertson and brother, Ernest Jacob Born. Richard was a native of Atlanta. He graduated from Stone Mountain High School as well as DeKalb Technical College. Richard worked in Electrical Engineering until retiring from Acuity Brands Lighting (Lithonia Lighting). "Lefty" was a talented and avid musician who played multiple instruments and enjoyed all types of music. Richard will be deeply missed by his family. A memorial service honoring the life of Richard will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th from 4:00PM-7:00PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
