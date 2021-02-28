Jefferson, GA Richard Alan Bedgood, age 65, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his residence in Jefferson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Courtyard of Lawson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Highway 53 * Hoschton, Georgia 30548 * 706-654-0966 or you can visit our website to leave online condolences for the family at www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
