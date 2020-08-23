Lawrenceville, GA Hayes - Rev. Ollie V. Hayes age 86 of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A graveside service will held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Mulbery Baptist Church Cemetery, Hoschton. Ollie V. worked at Abrams in Atlanta for many years before being called to serve as a Baptist minister. During his lifetime, Ollie V. touched many lives through his ministry in Emmanuel's Gospel Quartet and as pastor of Mulberry Baptist, Five Forks Baptist, Faith Baptist and Rosebud Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Knight Hayes, brothers, Virgil and Spurgeon and sister, Virginia Atkinson.

Rev. Hayes is survived by his wife, Geneva Hayes; sons, Roger (Gayle) Hayes of Buford; Rodney (Candace) Hayes of Bogart, granddaughter, Lucy Hayes; step-son, Michael (Jill) Little, step-granddaughters, Amanda and Ashley, and many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Rev. Hayes' name to Mulberry Baptist Church, C/O Pat Sauls, 746 Auburn Road, Auburn, GA 30011. The family will receive friends 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com