Hiawassee
Reuben Glen Davis, Sr.
Reuben Glen Davis, Sr., age 79, of Hiawassee, GA and formerly of Buford, GA passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Ruby Davis. He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Nighta Spratling Davis, Hiawassee, GA; sons, Reuben Glen Davis, Jr., Buford, GA, Jefferson Scott Davis, Stone Mountain, GA and Kenneth Matthew Davis and wife, Michelle, Acworth, GA; daughter, Kimberley Dawn Davis and husband, Freeman, Buford, GA; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Jean Conley, Jefferson, GA; two nephews, and other relatives and a host of friends. Mr. Davis was born October 10, 1939 in Nashville, GA. He was a 1956 graduate of Sugar Hill School in Sugar Hill, GA. Mr. Davis was retired from Ford Motor Company in Atlanta, GA after thirty-six years of service. He was a Master Mason and member of Unicoi Masonic Lodge No. 259 F & AM in Hiawassee, GA and a former member of the Buford Masonic Lodge No. 292 F & AM, a member of the Royal Arch Masons Chapter 48, a Royal Selective Masters Grand Council, was a Shriner and member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta, GA and a member of the Knight Templar Grand Commandery of Georgia. Mr. Davis was a fifty year Mason. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Mike McGuire officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Masonic Graveside Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 7th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.