Laurens.jpg

Regina "Gina" Mary Laurens, 55, of Lithonia, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Gina was born in Atlanta to the late Robert Scott Laurens, Sr. and Mary Dixie Puckett Laurens. She was a lifelong member of Evangel Community Church. Born with Down Syndrome, she attended the Hi-Hope Service Center in Lawrenceville for most of her life, and was mainstreamed and graduated from Brookwood High School in 1983. She loved having a name meaning queen and reveled in displaying her royal wave and the pageantry on each birthday of donning clothing and crowns of royalty to be adored by her family and friends. Her mental and physical challenges were met with a smile and a laugh of love for everyone and everything. Now she wears a different crown and enjoys the fellowship of her late brother, Rhett, as they banter once more. Survivors include her mother, five brothers and one sister; nieces, nephews and numerous others she loved and who loved her. A memorial service is postponed until next May due to the pandemic of Covid-19 which took her life.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Laurens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.