Regina "Gina" Mary Laurens, 55, of Lithonia, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Gina was born in Atlanta to the late Robert Scott Laurens, Sr. and Mary Dixie Puckett Laurens. She was a lifelong member of Evangel Community Church. Born with Down Syndrome, she attended the Hi-Hope Service Center in Lawrenceville for most of her life, and was mainstreamed and graduated from Brookwood High School in 1983. She loved having a name meaning queen and reveled in displaying her royal wave and the pageantry on each birthday of donning clothing and crowns of royalty to be adored by her family and friends. Her mental and physical challenges were met with a smile and a laugh of love for everyone and everything. Now she wears a different crown and enjoys the fellowship of her late brother, Rhett, as they banter once more. Survivors include her mother, five brothers and one sister; nieces, nephews and numerous others she loved and who loved her. A memorial service is postponed until next May due to the pandemic of Covid-19 which took her life.

