Redona Maxine Shiflett Adamson

Gainesville, GA Redona "MAXINE" Adamson, 90, of Gainesville, Georgia, formerly of Waterloo, Tifton, and Duluth, went to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on Friday Morning, July 24, 2020, at The Oaks at Limestone in Gainesville, Georgia.

Private funeral services was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Albritton Funeral Home with her nephews Rev. Ronnie Shiflett and Rev. Donnie Wright officiating. The public is invited to attend the graveside service at Waterloo Baptist Church cemetery at 12:30 P. M. Services will be live-streamed and available online on the Albritton Funeral Home website.

Connor Adamson, Darrin Durham, Daniel Forsman, David Forsman, Nate Hansford and Dan Forsman, will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Adamson was born October 7, 1929 in Irwin County to the late Leonard Elijah Shiflett and Tessie Layton Shiflett Pearman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Vertie Shiflett Wright and Evelyn Shiflett Heard Webb, and one brother, Norman Shiflett. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Harold Adamson who died February 19, 1989. At the time of his death, they had been married for forty-three years.

From a baby, Mrs. Adamson's parents would faithfully bring her and her siblings to Waterloo Baptist Church. She would be placed on a quilt as her Mother played the pump organ for the church services. Her grandfather was a circuit-riding preacher who would drive a horse and buggy to pastor churches in Georgia. Mrs. Adamson's most important decision in life is when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Saviour on July 12, 1945, as her Aunt Lissie witnessed to her on the porch of her home, and the Holy Spirit convicted her to be saved.

Mrs. Adamson was a faithful member of Galilean Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She also was a wonderful pastor's wife who had read her Bible through, cover-to-cover, over 60 times. Mrs. Adamson loved to study Bible Prophecy, especially the soon return of her Lord. As a pastor's wife, her passion was teaching a Ladies' Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Adamson was also a former member of The Waterloo Homemakers Club. She was an excellent cook and was known for her delicious pecan pies, peach delight dessert, beef stroganoff, Irish stew and many more delicious recipes.

She enjoyed watching the UGA football games, gardening and gathering vegetables and fruits during the summer to make delicious blackberry and fig preserves, iceberg pickles, canned tomatoes, and others. She was a dedicated homemaker serving throughout her life as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She wanted the best for her family, taking her children to piano lessons, and encouraging them in many ways at home, church, and in school. Mrs. Adamson greatly loved her friends. She created a welcoming home and sharing kitchen until her health declined. She was always happy to cook delicious dishes for her church, her grandchildren's school, and others in need. Her ministry in life was to provide for and serve all that came her way and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ; for all to know Him. She loved many and was loved and cherished in return by those she touched throughout her life. Mrs. Adamson was a devoted grandmother who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

She greatly loved her family, and instilled in them Matthew 6:33 "But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you." Her greatest desire was for her children and grandchildren to be saved and love the Lord with all their heart.

Her favorite Bible Verse was Proverbs 3:5,6 "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." Her favorite song was "It Is Well With My Soul"

She loved to attend church & gospel meetings and worship the Lord with her family and friends. She especially delighted in singing gospel songs with her family and listening to gospel music. She also enjoyed and thrived on Bible preaching and teaching, especially about Jesus' Return.

She especially loved Holidays, Family Reunions and playing games with her Family. Mrs. Adamson also loved to travel with friends and family, and was greatly blessed to visit Israel two times. She financially supported Jewish people who had survived the Holocaust & others through Christian organizations who ministered to them. Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee. Psalm 122:6

Mrs. Adamson was very interested in politics, very patriotic, and very protective of her country and President due to his defense of the unborn and promotion of Christians and Israel. She was faithful to vote even when her health greatly declined.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Reggie and Donna Ratchford Adamson of Savannah, GA and Stan "Kim" and Susan Adamson of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Dan Forsman of Lawrenceville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Kimberly Chiltoskie, married to Tim Chiltoskie of Mableton, GA, Kelly Danielson, married to Bjorn Danielson of Bainbridge Island, WA., Christopher Ryan Adamson married to Katie Adamson of Golden, CO, Kristin Michele Durham married to Darrin Durham of Sterrett, AL, Connor Layton Adamson of Birmingham, AL, Jennifer Forsman of Lawrenceville, Daniel Forsman of Duluth, Stephanie Forsman of Lawrenceville and David Forsman of Lawrenceville and Great grandchildren, Shylah and Linnea Danielson, Wheeler Fox Durham, Wyatt and Daphne Evans. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews she adored and enjoyed spending time with and special friends who meant a lot to her.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Oaks at Limestone who took excellent care of her and showed great love to Mrs. Adamson during her final days.

Mrs. Adamson truly believed and lived "Only one life will soon be past; only what's done for Christ will last."

She is now experiencing the following verse: I Corinthians 2:9 "But as it is written, eye hath not seen nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him"

