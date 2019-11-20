Lawrenceville
Rebecca Kenerly (McQueen)
Rebecca M. Kenerly, age 79, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Newbury; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Supriya Kenerly; grandsons, Jack Kenerly and Will Newbury; sisters, Mary Agnes McQueen and Charlotte Ann Sanberg. She taught in the Gwinnett County School System for over 30 years. Rebecca was a loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
