Winder, GA Raymond Scott Latham, age 58, of Winder passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating is Mark McMinn. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Chuck Yeager, pilot who broke the sound barrier, dies at 97
- COVID-19 continues dramatic climb in Georgia
- US humanitarian migration protection extended for Honduras and other countries
- A Staten Island bar manager hit a deputy with his car while trying to escape arrest, NYC sheriff's office says
Articles
- Georgia High School Association updates transfer rule after series of controversial moves, two involving Grayson
- Why vaccinate our most frail? Odd vote out shows the dilemma
- U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock square off in U.S. Senate runoff debate; David Perdue no-show
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner's Office: tag renewal system will be unavailable Jan. 13-18, renewals should be done early
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center officials break ground on Buford medical plaza
- President Trump assails Georgia election, urges voters to back Perdue and Loeffler
- Snellville, developer reach agreement for City Market lease
- Gwinnett picks Fuqua to handle redevelopment of former Olympic Tennis Center site
- Gwinnett County deputies help GBI arrest suspect in Norcross event hall shooting
- Fire department arrival doesn't keep Buford from 21st straight trip to state quarterfinals
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 7
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 6
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 30
- ON THE MARKET: European style pool, English gardens highlight this Duluth area mansion
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Gwinnett County Community Health Fair at Lenora Park
- 50 largest college football stadiums
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 small holiday gift ideas to say you care
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 29
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.