Loganville
Raymond Richey
Retired Army Veteran, Raymond Richey, 83, passed peacefully at his Loganville, GA home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Mr. Richey was born on June 3, 1936 in New Kensington, PA to James and Sara (Bee) Richey. In 1953 he joined the armed forces, serving three years with the Marine Corp and twenty-two years with the Army. During his military career, he earned the rank of Sergeant First Class and completed four tours in Vietnam. A brave and loyal soldier, he earned numerous medals of commendation including the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars for Valor, and three Purple Hearts. He was honorably discharged in 1975. In his retirement, Mr. Richey earned his Associate Degree in Science / Welding from Dekalb Community College (1985). He enjoyed a second career as a welder, playing softball and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a die-hard Alabama fan and also enjoyed watching Braves baseball. Mr. Richey was preceded in death by his father, James, and his mother, Sara. He is survived by his wife Dolores "Dee" Richey, his children Philip Richey (Lenore), Debra Smith, Michael Richey, Dawn Zaenglein (Lance), his stepchildren Faith Taylor, Laura McCormick Draper, Scott McCormick (Erin), his grandchildren Brittany Hutchins, Josh Smith, Blake Hutchins, Madisyn Zaenglein, Samuel Richey, Reagan Zaenglein, Erica Richey, Jayden Zaenglein, his step grandchildren Michael Mendelsohn, Shane Mendelsohn, his great-grandson Bristin Hutchins, his brother Harold Richey (Grace), as well as several nieces and nephews.
A military service with full honors will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery (1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA) on Thursday August 22, 2019 (11:00am). Arrangements are provided by Tom Wages Funeral Home (Lawrenceville). In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to the American Legion Post 233 (Loganville, GA) in memory of Raymond Richey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.