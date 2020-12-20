Raymond John Ray Collins

Snellville, GA Ray, the first born child of Raymond Eugene Collins and Ann Pirnos Collins, grew up in Woodridge, NY and attended Fallsburg Central High School. Upon graduation he attended Ithaca College on a basketball scholarship, but a knee injury sidelined that ambition. He then transferred to Southern Illinois University where he graduated. He taught high school for a short time, but would eventually pursue a career in the business world in executive placement. His former boss stated "Ray was a pioneer in the recruitment business and helped countless people find jobs."
Ray was an exceptional musician and at an early age learned to play piano and accordion and later clarinet. He honed his skills under the tutelage of Joseph LaRuffa at Empire State Music Camp and in the Fallsburg High School bands, accumulating a number of awards and honors. One of the highlights was playing with the FCS band at the 1964 World's Fair in the New York State Pavilion.
Ray was also an accomplished athlete, playing baseball, soccer and basketball. He was the hero of the 1966 FCS basketball team when he sunk a basket with a jump shot from the corner at the buzzer, leading the Comets to a 1 point victory over their arch rival, the Monticello High School Panthers.
Ray was a world traveler letting nothing deter his desire to travel and encounter new experiences. He had a never ending supply of anecdotes about his many adventures while traveling around Europe and the United States. His memory of his escapades kept us all entertained for many interesting hours.
After living in Santa Monica, California for a time, he decided to settle in Atlanta, Georgia, where he made his home for many years and continued to enjoy sports. He was an avid tennis player and golfer, participating in a number of amateur golf tournaments in various states.
Two years ago a debilitating stroke put an end to his athletics, but he stoically faced his future with grace and determination, traits he had learned from his mother. He became an avid reader, especially historical and biographical literature. He had an incredible memory and spent many hours sharing stories of his travels and his childhood memories with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed keeping up with the day to day activities of his nephews, Jarred and Noah.
No matter how difficult things became for him, he never complained and hesitated to share any negativity. He strongly and quietly played the cards he was dealt, keeping his loved ones entertained until the end. On December 13 Ray was admitted to the hospital where it was discovered that he had liver and lung cancer. His strength to fight left him and he died a few days later.
Ray is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, George and Judith Collins of Boca Raton FL; his sister, Joan Collins of Woodridge, NY; his nephews Dr. Jarred Collins and Noah Collins of San Diego, CA; several cousins; his golf buddies at Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville, GA and his caregivers at Parkside in Snellville, GA.
Due to the Coronavirus, a gathering will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Ray may be made to Sullivan County SPCA, PO Box 995, Rock Hill, NY 12775 or Catskill Animal Rescue, Inc., PO Box 522, Liberty, NY 12754.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
