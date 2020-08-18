Raymond Dewitt Johnson

Suwanee, GA Dewitt Johnson, age 69, of Suwanee, GA passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, James Lamar and Sarah Johnson; daughter, Melissa Johnson; grandson, Jacob Thomas; and brother Johnny Johnson. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Connie Bales Johnson; children and spouses, Lamar and Jennifer Johnson, Stacie and Eric Budrook, Duke and Amber Whitfield, Jenny and Marty Thompson; twenty grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Sharon) Johnson; sister-in-law, Linda Jackson Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mr. Johnson was born on May 30, 1951 in Duluth, GA. He was a lifelong resident of Suwanee, GA, and a graduate of North Gwinnett High School. He was the owner of Dewitt Construction Contractors. Mr. Dewitt was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Ashworth, Rev. Mark Fitzpatrick, and Rev. Roland Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Flanigan Funeral Home in memory of Dewitt Johnson for expenses.

