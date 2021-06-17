Suwanee, GA Mr. Randolph Lawrence Witt, age 63, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was operations manager of Mathis Dairy. He is survived by son, Shaun Paul Lawrence Witt of Biloxi, MS; grandson, Hunter Witt; sisters, Kim Moretz, Wendy Issaic; brother, Vance Witt. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until time for the service at 1:00. A reception will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Hammerhead Bar and Grill, 415 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suwanee, GA.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randolph Witt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

