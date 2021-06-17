...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia,
Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and
Putnam. In east central Georgia, Greene, Hancock, Taliaferro and
Warren. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb,
Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton,
Rockdale, South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Carroll, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* A tropical low pressure system will bring heavy rainfall to
portions of Georgia Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5
inches are expected over the watch area, with higher amounts to 6
inches possible over portions of western and north Georgia.
Quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient
runoff and increase flash flooding potential.
* Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate
fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding
could also lead to road closures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
