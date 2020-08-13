Dacula, GA Mr. Randolph Franklin, age 87, of Dacula, GA passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Cathryn Tullis Franklin; children, Angelia Holcombe of Dacula, Kathy (Carl) Bennett of Lawrenceville and Randy (Lynn) Franklin II of Winder Georgia; grandchildren, Christy (Johnny) Pence of Bethlehem , Stacy (Sam) Heng of Statham , Matthew (Lisa) Holcombe of Monroe, Amber (Gary) Wickham of Suwanee, Amanda (Jesse) Harp of Bethlehem, Mona Bennett Johnson of Lawrenceville, and Jeremy Bennett of Buford; 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild; sibling, Evelyn (Wayne) Maitre Whitted of Woodstock; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother Edgar Franklin as well as his son- in-law Lonnie Holcombe.

Randolph was loved deeply by his family and will always be the best daddy in the world. He was a true family man and married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Cathryn in 1951. He was a lifelong resident of Dacula, Georgia; a devoted member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a graduate of Dacula High school. Randolph was also known as an avid fisherman.

A funeral service honoring the life of Randolph will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Dacula with Pastor Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15th from 2:00PM-5:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.

In Lieu of flowers & food, donations may be made in honor of Mr. Franklin to Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services, please bring and wear a mask.

