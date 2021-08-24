Randall Stuart Randy Roy

St. Augustine, FL Randall (Randy) Stuart Roy passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Randy was born on October 24, 1949 in Fort Carson, Colorado to Phyllis Beckley Roy and the late Ronald Roy. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida where he graduated from Robert E Lee High School. He was big brother to Rick, Rob, Jim, Cathe and step brother, David Card.
Randy graduated from LaGrange College where he studied theatre and met the love of his life, Janet. Randy adored her, they were best friends, and had 52 wonderful years of marriage together.
Although Randy retired from a successful career with Ryder trucking, his real passion was coaching tennis and DJing events. "Rockin' Randy's" last gig being his 50-year High School Reunion.
Randy loved all things music and was the biggest Beatles fan EVER! He loved watching all Florida Gator games, and spoiling his fur baby, Charlie. Most of all, he deeply loved his extended family and friends. He never knew a stranger and was always ready to brighten the day of anyone he met. There was never a dull moment when Randy was present. He hugged everyone and his joy and passion were contagious!
Randy is survived by his wife, Janet; their 2 children Paula, Tony and his wife Kathy; 3 grandchildren - Courtenay, Ethan and Jack; his mother, Phyllis Roy; brothers, sister and spouses - Rick and Jean, Rob and Cindy, Jim and Marie, Cathe and Arlette, David and Mary and a host of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. A visitation will precede the service from 1:00-2:00pm.
"All you need is Love, love is all you need." John Lennon Randy Roy
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Roy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.