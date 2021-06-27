Jefferson, GA Randall "Bull" Lee Carter, Sr., age 62, of Jefferson passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mercy Baptist Church, 3796 Tanners Mill Road, Gainesville, GA, 30507. Rev. Carl Helton and J.T. Turpin will be officiating. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

