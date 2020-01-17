Ramona Thielmann

Duluth
Ramona Ann Thielmann (Burris)
Ramona Ann Burris Thielmann, 90, of Duluth, GA died January 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Duluth First United Methodist Church with Rev. C. Kay Fuino officiating. Ms. Thielmann, a native of Buffalo, NY was a member of the Duluth First United Methodist Church and was a retired Registered Nurse. Preceded in death by her son, Dwight Arthur Thielmann, she is survived by her son, Dana Carl Thielmann of Lawrenceville, GA; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Thielmann of Dawsonville, GA; brothers, John Arthur Burris, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Jamestown, NY, Robert Alan Burris of St. Augustine, FL; sister, Jean Burris Rexford of El Durado Hills, CA; grandchildren, Sarah Noel Ford of Dawsonville, GA, Elizabeth A. Pritchett of Lawrenceville, GA, Joshua D. Thielmann of Lawrencevile, GA; great grandchildren, Zachary Sean Zukanovic, Landon Jacob Ford, Alec Brady Ford, Theadora Ashleigh Pritchett. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
