Monroe
Ralph D. Timms
Ralph D. Timms, 78, of Monroe, GA died July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel with Rev. Troy Milford and Rev. Nathan Martin officiating. Burial will follow at H. G. Wright Cemetery in Norcross, GA. Mr. Timms, a native of Norcross, GA was a member of the Concord Baptist Church in Duluth, GA. Preceded in death by his brother, James Timms, he is survived by his wife, Ann Timms; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Wendy Timms; granddaughters, Abigail Timms and Emma Timms all of Monroe, GA; sisters, Karen Acree of Canton, GA, Carolyn Johnson of Dawsonville, GA; brother, Dwight Timms of Macon, GA. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
