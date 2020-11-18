Rachel Byers Williamson

Flowery Branch, GA Rachel Byers Williamson, age 77, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, Jim Williamson; her parents, Aaron and Dorothy Smith Byers; and sister, Nell Byers McCright. Mrs. Williamson is survived by her children, Andrea and Randolph Byers, Flowery Branch, Clay and Darlene Williamson, Lindale, TX, Heather and Adam Bohanan, Conyers, GA; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell and Nancy Byers, Hoschton, GA, Robert Taylor and Karen Byers, Tucker, GA, Phil Byers, Auburn, GA; uncle and aunt, Copeland and Bernadette Smtih, Cumming, GA; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Williamson was born on June 28, 1943 in Buford, GA. She was a 1961 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and she attended Marsh Business College in Atlanta for two years. Mrs. Williamson was retired from Ed Voyles Acura Dealership in Norcross as a tag and title clerk. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Auburn, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at the funeral home.

