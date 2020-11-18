Flowery Branch, GA Rachel Byers Williamson, age 77, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-four years, Jim Williamson; her parents, Aaron and Dorothy Smith Byers; and sister, Nell Byers McCright. Mrs. Williamson is survived by her children, Andrea and Randolph Byers, Flowery Branch, Clay and Darlene Williamson, Lindale, TX, Heather and Adam Bohanan, Conyers, GA; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell and Nancy Byers, Hoschton, GA, Robert Taylor and Karen Byers, Tucker, GA, Phil Byers, Auburn, GA; uncle and aunt, Copeland and Bernadette Smtih, Cumming, GA; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Williamson was born on June 28, 1943 in Buford, GA. She was a 1961 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and she attended Marsh Business College in Atlanta for two years. Mrs. Williamson was retired from Ed Voyles Acura Dealership in Norcross as a tag and title clerk. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Auburn, GA. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 at the funeral home.
