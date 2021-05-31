Buford, GA Johnson, Rabun, 84, died peacefully but unexpectedly on May 30, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Foster & Sara Rabun Johnson and brother Foster, Jr. Born in Gadsden, AL he is survived by his wife Peggy of 62 years and children Juliette Johnson (Nick Crooks), Jeffrey Johnson (Christy), grandchildren Allison, Natalie, Sara and Amanda, all in the Atlanta area, a sister, Diana Rampey of Gadsden, AL and nieces and a nephew. Rabun was graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.A. in history and journalism and Samford University pharmacy school. He worked for Eli Lilly for 24 years before opening his own pharmacy in Chevy Chase, MD. After retirement, they moved to Atlanta to be near their children and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and genealogist and volunteered at a family research center. A memorial visitation will be held, Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 2 - 4 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sara Rabun Johnson Scholarship Fund at the First UMC of Gadsden 115 S 5th St, Gadsden, AL 35901. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Rabun at hamiltonmillchapel.com

