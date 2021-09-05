Quinton Claude Tullis

LaGrange, GA Quinton C. Tullis, 81, of LaGrange, GA, formerly of Warm Springs, GA, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.
Mr. Tullis was born September 14, 1939, in Lawrenceville, GA, the son of Homer and Annie Mae Stewart Tullis and the youngest of six siblings. He was a roofing contractor for several decades and taught and mentored many others in the profession. Mr. Tullis was a member of Warm Springs United Methodist Church where he loved to fellowship, worship and volunteer with many close friends from the community. He lived for many years next to FDR State Park where he became an avid hiker into his seventies, exploring all 26 miles of The Pine Mountain Trail with his beloved dog Gracie by his side. Family and friends often requested his guidance to the Wolfden and the famous "Big Pine Tree." Mr. Tullis also enjoyed gardening and keeping his yard, baking cookies for friends and family, and collecting NASCAR memorabilia, knives, and coins. He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest son, Quinton Brian Tullis, and four of his five siblings, Amy Phillips, James Tullis, Ray Tullis and Frances Greeson.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Tullis of LaGrange, GA; daughters Beverly (Tim) Harrison of Lawrenceville, GA; April (Shannon) Powell of West Point, GA; son Mark (Lisa) Tullis of Dacula, GA; sister Lee Farmer of Lawrenceville, GA; nine grandchildren: Ashley, Whitney, Drew, Jessica, Samantha, Allie, Hannah, Hudson, Miranda; eleven great-grandchildren: Sean, Seth, Sadie, Judah, J.T., Charlotte, James, Abby, Teddy, Hendrix, Eden; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorial services for Mr. Tullis were held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather-Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816.
Memorial services for Mr. Tullis were held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home 93 Prather-Barnes Road Manchester, GA 31816.

The Tullis family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, GA.
