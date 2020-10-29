Lawrenceville, GA Priscilla "Pat" Lehman, age 77 of Lawrenceville, GA, sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Minister Don Hardison will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM prior to the Service. Pat was born on December 20, 1942 in Chattanooga, TN to the late Galen Elwood Lehman and Elizabeth Eleanor Butler Lehman. As a young girl Pat was raised in the Highland Park Baptist Church. She was a born-again Christian who continued to worship in the Baptist and then Methodist faith throughout her life. Pat always had a deep and longing desire to be with the Lord in Heaven. She was dearly loved by her family and will forever be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Daughter: Vee Elizabeth Cummins; and her Siblings: Geraldine Holland, J.R. Lehman, Claude Lehman, Shirley Adams, and Judith Lehman. Pat is survived by her Daughter & Son-in-law: Leetha & Robert White of Monroe; Daughter: Celina Durham Guthrie of Dunwoody; Grandchildren: Christian Cummins of IN, Kara Guthrie of Dunwoody, and Daniel Guthrie of Dunwoody. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. The family welcomes your expressions of sympathy and words of comfort online. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com
Service information
12:00PM-1:30PM
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
