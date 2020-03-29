Suwanee, GA
Polly Acuff (Petty)
Polly Petty Acuff, age 91 of Suwanee, GA, died Friday, March 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Mel Campbell will officiate. Polly was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Cline and daughter, Vickie Davidson. She is survived by her husband, Pharris Acuff, Suwanee; daughter, Judy Daniel and husband David, Suwanee; grandchildren, David Thomas, Khris Davidson, Shayne Horn, Ashley Horn, Natalie Davidson; 6 great grandchildren. Polly was born in Smyrna, GA and was a lifelong resident of the metro Atlanta area. She was a homemaker and was of the Presbyterian faith. Polly was also a member of the Eastern Star. She loved to play bridge, working crossword puzzles, listening to George Strait and square dancing. Polly will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Polly at hamiltonmillchapel.com
