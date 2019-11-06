Lawrenceville
Phyllis Hood (Lee)
Phyllis Lee Hood, age 91, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Charles Allen Hood, David Lee Hood; daughter, Nannette Hood Briggs; grandchildren, Erin Lee Banner, David Britt Hood, Natasha Ann Briggs, Dillon Reed Briggs; great grandchildren, Lawson David Hood and Vance Allen Banner; brother, Taylor Lee; sister, Lynda Lawrence; sister-in-law, Martha Frances Hutchins; brother-in-law, Jim Hood (Barbara); nieces and nephews, Walton Lee (Beverly), Robert Lee (Michaela), Georgiana Maclyn (Gary), Cindy Simmons (Wayne), Patti Stitcher (Dave), Melody Elliott (John), Melinda Smith, Lee Hutchins (Karen), Mike Hutchins (Amy) and Judy Hood ; as well as many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, C. Allen Hood; parents, A.E. and Irene Lee; father and mother-in-law, J.V. Hood Sr. and Annie Mae Hood; brother and sister-in-law, Forrest and Mary Lee; niece, Amy Hendrix; cousin James Lee; brother-in-law Ray Lawrence; sister-in-law, Betty Lee; and brother-in-law, Ferris Hutchins. Phyllis was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, aunt, friend and member of the Phoebe's Sunday School class. Her love of cooking and taking care of others, putting her family first was evident in everything she did. She loved playing tennis and traveling, her family often said her middle name was "Go"! She will truly be missed by those she loved and those who loved her. A funeral service honoring the life of Phyllis will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Lawrenceville with Rev. Inman J. Houston officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8th from 4:00PM-7:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
