Phillip Ridgeway

Lilburn, GA
Phillip J. Ridgeway
Phillip J. Ridgeway, age 65, of Lilburn, GA passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glyndon and Rosanelle Lancaster Ridgeway; sister, Sandra Ridgeway. Mr. Ridgeway is survived by his wife of thirty-one years, Barbara Skeen, Lilburn, GA; son, Phillip and Virginia Ridgeway, Dawsonville, GA; daughter, Carly Ridgeway, Duluth, GA; grandson, P. J. Ridgeway, Lawrenceville; sisters and brother-in-law, Germaine and Andrew Davis, Atlanta, GA, Dianne Pratt, Johns Creek, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rev. Nathan and Faye Ridgeway, Cleveland, TN, Victor and Susan Ridgeway, Macon, GA, and Eric and Jeanette Ridgeway, Monroe, GA; aunts, Evelyn Ridgeway Dooley, Winder, GA, Naomi and John Thompson, Rossville, GA, Carolyn and Samuel Parks, Buford, GA; fourteen nieces and nephews; numerous cousins. Mr. Ridgeway was born February 17, 1954 in Portland, OR. He was a 1972 graduate of North Gwinnett High School. He was in the banking mortgage business for over twenty-one years and served as vice president for three national banks, in charge of their mortgage business. Mr. Ridgeway attended Buford Church of God. He and his wife enjoyed traveling. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Buford Church of God, 4800 South Lee Street, Buford, GA 30518, with Rev. Nathan Ridgeway and Pastor Joey Grizzle officiating. Interment will be at Sugar Hill Cemetery, Sugar Hill, GA 30518. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Flanigan Funeral Home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
