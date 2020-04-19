Lawrenceville
Philip Rene Rodriguez
Philip Rene Rodriguez, 83, passed away on April 10, 2020 at his home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Philip was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, son of the late Felipe Rodriguez and Leonette (Bollingham) Rodriguez. He was a graduate of Alcee Fortier High School and Tulane University, both in New Orleans. He was a US Air Force Veteran who served in Vietnam. While in the Air Force he served as a Special Agent with the OSI (Office of Special Investigations). He retired from the FBI in 1993 as a Supervisory Special Agent after twenty-two years of service. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Rodriguez of Lawrenceville Georgia, his son David Rodriguez and wife Mary of Baldwin, Georgia, and his son Armand Rodriguez of Norcross, Georgia. A private memorial will be held at a later date in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Philip's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Philip Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
