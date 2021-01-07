Lawrenceville, GA GUSTAFSON - Phil Gustafson, age 84 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, January 07, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Phil is survived by his wife, Barbara Gustafson; daughter & son in law, Kristin & James Starr of Connecticut; sons, Dale Gustafson of Atlanta, Ken Gustafson of Americus; daughter & son in law, Carrie & Paul Engelke of Ohio; sister, Ellen Ortiz of Illinois; grandchild, Hannah Boucher; sister in law, Beverly Shepherd; special friends, Ralph & Carole Mitchell; and numerous family and friends. Phil was actively involved his entire life in church and sports recreation, coaching all four of his kids. He was most recently a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula. He proudly served as a U.S. Army SGT and in the Reserves. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, January 11, 2021 and 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
