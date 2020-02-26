Duluth, GA
Philip Orazi, Jr.
Philip Orazi Jr., 92, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. A service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek Ga, 30097. Reception to follow Service. Burial will take place Friday, February 28, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Philip loved to serve his Church and community. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and a current member of Perimeter Church. He was an Elder, served communion at the homes of those who were home bound, volunteered at the local food pantry and adult day care. He was always ready to help his neighbors. In his spare time Philip enjoyed being an avid stamp and coin collector. He is preceded in death by his father, Philip Orazi, Sr.; mother, Lena Carmosina, his six sibling and his wife, Laynette Henderson. He is survived by his son, Philip Orazi, III (Eva); daughter, Nondi Orazi (Terry Walsh); grandchildren, Zeke Walsh (Tanina), Lena Walsh, Madison Parrott (Lance), Sara Orazi, Rebecca Orazi and great grandchild, Madilyn Walsh. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, Inc. 5329 Five Forks Trickum Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, Gwinnett County (770) 931-8333. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Crowell Brothers - Peachtree Corners
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM
Perimeter Church
9500 Medlock Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
