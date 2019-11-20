Lawrenceville, GA
Peter J. Opolka
Peter Opolka, age 85 of Lawrenceville, died peacefully at home on Friday, November 15, 2019 of complications from leukemia. Peter served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, and the United States Marine Reserves from 1956 to 1964. He received his education at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also attended Buffalo University. He played professional football for the Buffalo Bills prior to their merging with the AFL in 1960. Peter was the first fullback for Ralph Wilson (first owner of the Buffalo Bills) in 1960. He then retired from the Bills to start a family and further his career at Western Electric in Buffalo. Peter had a 40 year career with the Bell Labs (Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent), working at the Jimmy Carter Plant after being transferred from Buffalo in the mid 1970's. He also led the Pioneers of AT&T as President in the 1980's. Peter enjoyed a long retirement filled with golf, travel and family. He was a man of faith and an active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church of Lilburn, GA. He lived a full life that we can all be envious of and was always everything for everyone. Peter was born to immigrant parents, Mary (Rak) Opolka from Poland and Peter Opolka from Russia, who came thru Ellis Island March 13, 1913. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marie (Opolka) Dixon; son, Gary Opolka; parents, brothers, Joe, John and Steve (all were World War II Veterans); and sisters, Jane and Helen. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Diane Opolka; sons and daughter in law, Peter and Judy Opolka, Jr. and Christopher and Alicia Opolka; grandchildren, Pete, III, Patrick, Rachel, Jessica, Elishia, Cydney, Sophia, Saydee, Andrew, Sam, Rebecca and Jackie; great grandchildren, Adley, Karlee Grace, Ellie Mae and Oliver; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
