STONE MOUNTAIN
Peter Burridge
Peter Burridge of Stone Mountain passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 83. An avionics engineer, Mr. Burridge traveled extensively worldwide. He was an avid rugby and tennis player, playing for many years with the Atlanta Renegades Old Boys team. He is survived by his wife Diane and children Richard Burridge recently of London, England and children Asher, Mirelle, and Danny; Sue and Al Johnson of Leigh-On-Sea, Essex, England and children Dylan and Ella; Stephanie Cellucci of Gainesville, Florida and children Joseph and Jonathan. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 3:00 in the afternoon at the Bethesda Park Senior Center at 225 Bethesda Church Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30044. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Lawrenceville GA. ByrdandFlanigan.com
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Burridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
