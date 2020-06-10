Peter Michael Bottchen, age 58, of Grayson passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Mike was born on May 14, 1962 in Decatur. He enjoyed the outdoors and landscaping for his neighbors. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and his cat. He is proceeded in death by his sister, Linda Dalton. He is survived by his mother and father, JoAnn and Nick Bottchen; son and daughter-in-law, Geoffery and Hannah Bottchen; daughter and son in law, Patricia and Joshua Harris; brother and sister-in-law, John and Andrea Bottchen; and sister, Liz Bottchen. He was also survived by three grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Aidan, Camryn, and Emilia Harris. There will be an intimate service for family only that will be held at West Minster Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 11am. Due to pandemic concerns, there is a limited amount of attendance allowed. The family asks that anyone who would like to offer condolences or to share fond memories of Mike do so by sending them to PO Box 661 Zebulon, Ga 30295. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com

