LAWRENCEVILLE
Peggy Wade
Margaret Poindexter "Peggy" Wade 53 of Lawrenceville Ga. passed away June 9, 2019. She was the office manager at Travel By Russell for 20 years. She is survived by her daughter Maggie Sabin granddaughter Maya Ellis both of Lawrenceville, and brother John Wade of Lilburn, niece Marlana Contopulos of California, cousin Cindy Skidmore of Atlanta, many other cousins. Graveside service will be July 20th 12:30pm Dickerson Cemetery (corner of Woodlawn Dr and Blackland Rd) Marietta Ga. casual dress and family can be contacted at jw_30060@yahoo.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.