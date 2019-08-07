Ellaville
Peggy Price Stovall Rice
Peggy Price Rice, age 82, of LaGrange, GA, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Peggy was born in Thomaston, GA, on August 14, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Thelma Cook Price and Weaver Verrell Price, her daughter Elizabeth Verrelle Johnson, and her grandson Michael Joseph Meeks. She is survived by her only sister Anne Carraway (Tom) of Lawrenceville, GA, daughter Bunny Ewing (Bill) of Americus, GA; daughter Xenia Marie Oberg (David) of Simi Valley, CA; daughter Billie Williams (Dan) of Eutaw, AL, and daughter Janie Williams of Hanahan, SC; grandchildren: Louis Meeks, Bo Ewing (Kerri), Miranda Foster (Justin), Josh McDaniel (Alex), Jon McDaniel (Robin), Daniel Williams (Ashlyn), Martin Davis (Nikki) Kyle McDaniel, Xenia Williams, Megan Oberg, Lindsay Oberg; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She referred to her family as "her abundant blessings on earth."
Peggy grew up in Cooksville,GA. She attended LaGrange High School and continued her education at several colleges in both California and Georgia, where she lived most of her life.
Among the highlights of her career, she taught income tax law at Berkeley College after receiving an honorary teaching certificate from Los Angeles, CA. She received the Albert Gallatin Award for exemplary service upon retiring from the Treasury Department in 1989. After retirement, she worked as the assistant manager of the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari. In her spare time, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 52 in Lawrenceville, GA, for 34 years. She served as the superintendent of Corinth Baptist Church in 1959 and later taught adult Sunday school at Pine Lake Chapel in Pine Lake, GA. In addition to spending time with her family, she also enjoyed writing, researching her family tree, and traveling the United States.
Peggy loved life and always believed that God had one more chore for her.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Ellaville Baptist Church, 64 N.
Broad Street, Ellaville, GA 31806.
