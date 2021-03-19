Lawrenceville, GA DAVIS - Paula Antionette Davis, age 83 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born in 1937 in Gwinnett County to the late Rev. and Mrs. W.E. Doby, Sr. Paula attended Snellville High School and graduated in 1954. She retired from the Gwinnett County School System after working 20 years at Central Gwinnett High School in the Media Center. She then worked for 6 years at The Brand Banking Co. Paula was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Davis and great grandson, Lincoln Fournier. She is survived by her sons & daughters-in law, Jeffery & Sherri Davis, Larry & Angela Davis, Joseph & Jane Davis; brother, Sonny Doby; sisters, Mary Moulder, Betty Knight, Nancy Bailey; grandchildren, Karen, Jeremy, Chelsea, Brittany, Joshua, Allison, Brandon, Cameron; and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 1391 Braselton Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
