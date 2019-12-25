Suwanee
Paul E. Tavilla
Paul E. Tavilla, age 52, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Claudia Tavilla. Mr. Tavilla is survived by his wife of twenty-six years, Melissa Uminn Tavilla, Suwanee, GA; son, Charles Tavilla, Suwanee, GA; father, Joseph and Melissa J. Tavilla, Osterville, MA; sister, Kimberly Edwards, Burlington, VT; brother, Michael Tavilla, Boston, MA; mother-in-law, Druscilla Boone, Suwanee, GA; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Henrietta and Larry George, Kansas City, MO, Christine Uminn, St. Joseph, MO and Kathleen Uminn, St. Joseph, MO. Mr. Tavilla was born January 20, 1967 in Malden, MA. He was a 1985 graduate of St. Johns Catholic High School in Milford, MA, a 1989 graduate of Providence College in Providence, RI with a Bachelor's Degree and a 1997 graduate of Nichols College in Worcester, MA with a Master's Degree. Mr. Tavilla was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served for four years as a Russian linguist. He was employed with Ricoh USA as a project manager for the past twenty-four years. Mr. Tavilla was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Georgia Radio Reading Service for the Blind in Atlanta, GA, a member of the Georgia Gun Club in Buford, GA and a member of the Catholic Church of St. Monica in Duluth, GA. He was an avid history buff, an avid reader and was extremely brilliant. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Monica with Father Jack Durkin serving as Celebrant. Interment will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Gwinnett Co-Operative Food Bank, 4395 Commerce Drive, Buford, GA 30518 in memory of Paul Tavilla.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Tavilla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
