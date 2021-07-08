Panama City Beach, FL Paul Michael Moretz, Sr (Mike) passed away at home July 7, 2021 after a long illness.
He was proceeded in death by his son Paul Michael Moretz, Jr; his sister, Bobby Lee Moretz Chapman of Greenville, SC; and parents, Robert M and Virginia Goodwin Moretz of Elizabethton, TN.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Kimberly Witt Moretz; stepdaughter, Lindsay Faubion Fairchild; and granddaughter Lennon.
Mike was co-owner of Complete Insurance Services and previous co-owner of Summit Insurance, where he met his wife Kim. He loved bass fishing, riding his Harley Davidsons and RVing.
Mike's wishes were for his body to be cremated and scattered in the Gulf where he resided in Panama City Beach, and to hold no services. To leave online condolences, please visit www.heritagefhllc.com.
