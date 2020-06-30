Paul Adrian Devine, was born December 2, 1951 in Galveston, Texas to Elaine and Paul "Chop" Devine. Adrian was a former major league pitcher for the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. He graduated Ball High School (Galveston) in 1970 and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 2nd round of the June amateur draft that year. After his baseball career, Adrian attended college to become a teacher. He earned his BA in Education degree from Georgia State University and a Master's degree from Jacksonville State U. in Alabama. A "Specialist" degree was earned at Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee. Adrian retired in 2011 and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family. He was an active member of Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula, Georgia where he served as his small class' directorship for many years. He leaves behind his loving wife Gloria "Dodie" Devine who he married in 1971 when he was 19 and she was 18. They enjoyed a marriage of 48+ years, bearing three children: Renee' Devine Rafanelli, Paul Adrian Devine Jr., and Travis Devine (who also played professional baseball). As well as his son-in-law, Major Christopher Rafanelli. His only granddaughter, Adriana Rafanelli, was named after him, though he referred to her as his "Peanut." Clayton Devine is the only grandson and was recently born to Travis/Lauren Devine. Surviving siblings are sisters Katie Devine, Marilyn Devine, Jenifer Byrd, and Monica Harvey. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Danny Devine, who passed in 2015. Visitation services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Wages & Sons Funeral home 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3,2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Worship Center 202 Hebron Church Road Dacula, Georgia 30019. Guests are encouraged to attend the funeral service wearing their favorite baseball jersey or shirt. In lieu of flowers, Adrian would prefer that friends order Gideon Bibles to be given in his memory. To make a donation online visit: www.sendtheword.org.Or, call Donor Services (M-F 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM CST) at 866-382-4253. With every GideonCard you send, your donation provides for Bibles and New Testaments to be distributed around the world, for free, by The Gideons International. Please note: Covid measures will be requested at all venue locations.

