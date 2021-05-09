Hoschton, GA Patsy Lee Maddox, age 71, of Hoschton passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Funeral Services will be held 7:00 pm Monday, May 10, 2021 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Dan Smith will be officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, May 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment cremation. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- China has recorded its slowest population growth in decades, new census reveals
- Air pollution from animal-based food production is linked to 12,700 deaths each year, study says
- Preliminary Louisville PD report suggested officers violated their firearms training by opening fire during Breonna Taylor raid
- A 1985 unsolved homicide case in Montana gets a big break in identifying the victim, thanks to DNA samples
- Georgia business groups warn of growing workforce shortage
Most Popular
Articles
- YARBROUGH: Could that COVID-19 shot be spying on you?
- Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
- Two Gwinnett County educators among finalists for Georgia Teacher of the Year
- Andretti Indoor Karting and Games opening Buford location next week
- Community rallying to help family of teens in ICU after boat explosion at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier
- Gwinnett police looking for information on woman's skull found in Hamilton Mill area
- Officials recover body of Henry County resident who drowned at Lake Lanier
- Pope eliminates Buford, ranked No. 1 nationally, in Class AAAAAA baseball second round
- Semi-truck driver arrested after hitting car, pushing it out of his way at Duluth intersection
- Gwinnett will install cameras at select school zones to catch speeders
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Unique indoor/outdoor pool, private owner's suite viewing deck make this Duluth area home stand out
- Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 3
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for May 9, 2021
- PHOTOS: Suwanee celebrates the opening of Station Park
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 10
- MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County Jail
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate is sold
- PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — May 3
- PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's El Senor Taco Festival
Commented
- Gwinnett County school again ranked No. 1 in Georgia, in the top 10 nationally, by U.S. News and World Report (4)
- Teachers union gave nearly $20 million to Dems before influencing CDC school reopening guidance (4)
- Gwinnett Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter highlights changes in her office (4)
- A history of police violence in America (3)
- Gas, other consumer prices spike in first quarter of 2021 (3)
- Gwinnett BOC considering fireworks-related noise ordinance changes (3)
- Bernie Sanders, Democrats pressure Biden on ‘free’ college tuition (3)
- Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was wrongly terminated, board says (2)
- JOHNSON: Here's what's wrong with the student loan program (2)
- US immigration agencies ordered to end use of terms 'alien' and 'assimilation' (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.