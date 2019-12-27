Sugarhill, GA
Patricia "Pat" Wages
WAGES - Patricia Ann "Pat" Wages, age 76 of Sugar Hill, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Greg Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Auburn. Pat was an LPN at Wellstar Douglasville. She is survived by her husband, Linton Wages of Sugar Hill; son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Valerie Comp of Temple; siblings, Richard & Sara Zettlemoyer, Walter & Nancy Zettlemoyer, Doris & George Foster, Frank & Viola Zettlemoyer; father-in-law & mother-in-law, Chuck & Nellie Wages; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Philip & Tammy Wages, all of Auburn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Wages as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.