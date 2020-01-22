Dacula, GA
Patricia Norton
NORTON - Patricia Stone Norton, age 77 of Dacula, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Dr. Tommy Green will officiate. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. Norton was a member of Dacula First United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Leon E. Norton. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Carey Norton of Dacula; daughter & son-in-law, Michelle & Everett Jones of Statham; grandchildren, Jessie Meaghan Jones of Suwanee and Zac Jones of Statham; and her beloved dog, Cooper. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Dacula First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2655 Fence Road, Dacula, GA 30019, American Cancer Society, Diabetes Association, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or any charity of your choice. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Patricia Norton, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
11:00AM-2:00PM
Tim Stewart Funeral Home Lawrenceville
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
300 Simonton Road SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Visitation begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.