Patricia Runkle.jpg

Patricia Moore Runkle, age 76, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-three years, Frederick S. Runkle; sister, Carol Chokey; and parents, Charles F. Moore and Clara Moore Stanets. She is survived by her children, Stephen Runkle, Buford, GA, Susan and Scott Ward, Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Connie Robinson, Gainesville, GA, James Ward, Jefferson, GA, Stephanie Runkle, Buford, GA, Christopher Runkle, Buford, GA; great grandchildren, Justus Robinson, Jaxton Trammell, Landon Ward, Michael Crowl, Ashlyn Runkle; sister, Sandy Truitt, Clayton, NC; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Runkle was born in Elkhart, IN on August 6, 1943. She was a graduate of Elkhart High School in Elkhart, IN. She was retired from Hopewell Christain Academy in Norcross, GA as a librarian. She had also worked for the Buford City School System before she retired. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Active Team. She was also a member of the Southeastern V.H.S. Society, the Lanierland Amateur Radio Relay Club and an amateur radio operator, license call number KC4D00. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Southerland officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Runkle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.