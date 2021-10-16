Lawrenceville, GA Mrs. Patricia Joanne Pollard, age 66 of Lawrenceville passed away October 15, 2021. She was born August 9, 1955 to John Glen Thomas and Norma Jean Thomas. Mrs. Pollard worked for Waffle House for 42 years. She loved to scrapbook and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband: Phillip Pollard, sons: Benjamin Wayne Pollard and fiancé: Melissa Ann Godwin of Flowery Branch and Michael Thomas Pollard and wife: Jasmine of New South Wales, Australia, brother: "Billy" Dennis William Thomas of Lawrenceville, grandchildren: Brennen Dyer and fiancé: Karma, Dillon Pollard, Lucas Pollard and Opal Pollard, great granddaughter: Aspen Nicole Dyer and her extended Waffle House family. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Liberty Christian Cemetery in Temple, GA. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com
