Dacula
Patricia Holland (Hinson)
HOLLAND - Patricia Holland, 66 of Dacula, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 7:30 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Davis will officiate. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Reba Hinson. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Holland; daughter & son-in-law, Beth & Ben Parrott of Pflugerville, Texas; son & daughter-in-law, John & Leah Holland of Auburn; sister & brother-in-law, Martha & Lamar English of Bold Springs; sister, Diane Hinson of Dacula; grandchildren, Grace Parrott, Sam Parrott, Tyler Holland, & Kylie Holland; special friends, Donnie & Sue Brown of Dacula. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at .
